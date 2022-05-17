Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $42.56 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 411,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,561,000. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $103.81. 3,751,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,879. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

