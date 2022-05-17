Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 393.57, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

