Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 301,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,726. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

