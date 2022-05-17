Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $188.33. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.