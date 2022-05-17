Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 10.4% Higher

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.51. 4,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 125,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $503.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

