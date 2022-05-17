Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $37.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,428 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

