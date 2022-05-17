SUN (old) (SUN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.52 or 0.99992981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00520783 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

