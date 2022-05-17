SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.20. 3,030,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,043. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

