Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of SLGG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,977. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Super League Gaming by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.