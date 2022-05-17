Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,977. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

