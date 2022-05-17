SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFA remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 339,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. SVF Investment has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.