Switcheo (SWTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92,723.00

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00518064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.42 or 1.67944357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

