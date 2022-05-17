Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Announces Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SYN stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

About Synthetic Biologics (Get Rating)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.