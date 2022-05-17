Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 368.52% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

