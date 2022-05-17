Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Sysco by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

