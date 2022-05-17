Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TBLAW opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $16.20.

