Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

TAIT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

