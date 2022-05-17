Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,621,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,111 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. 268,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,194,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.