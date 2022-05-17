Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.82.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.