Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

TPR opened at $32.03 on Friday. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

