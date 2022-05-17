Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Update

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

