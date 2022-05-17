Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 497.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,917. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.