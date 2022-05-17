Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 497.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
TSHA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,917. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
