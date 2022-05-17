TD Securities Cuts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.18.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.