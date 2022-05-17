TD Securities Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$74.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.25.

STN opened at C$55.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.05 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.92.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,702,633.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

