TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $144.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

SNX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.