TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 698,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 1,920,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

