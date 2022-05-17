Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIIAY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.50) to €0.37 ($0.39) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. 97,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,005. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

