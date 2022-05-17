Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

