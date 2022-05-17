Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCEHY. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.44.
OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. Tencent has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $81.35.
Tencent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.
