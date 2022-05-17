Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of THC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $9,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
