TERA (TERA) Market Cap Reaches $64.30 Million

TERA (TERA) traded up 8,603.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. TERA has a market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $79.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 14,406% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00509021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,909.66 or 1.77072693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.