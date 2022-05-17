TerraKRW Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 89.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $296,156.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 89.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00518315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,303.18 or 1.67930693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,438,655,456 coins and its circulating supply is 38,437,926,347 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

