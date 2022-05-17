Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL traded down $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $1,365.64. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,262. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,674.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,383.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,260.02.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $137,856 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

