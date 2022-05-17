Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.