Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in fuboTV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $603.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

