Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

