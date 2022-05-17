Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 133.99 ($1.65) on Monday. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 172 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.89. The firm has a market cap of £396.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

