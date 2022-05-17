The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Cheesecake Factory also posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after buying an additional 65,774 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 190.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,562. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.