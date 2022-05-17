The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

TCS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,901. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

