The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

