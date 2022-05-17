The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of GCV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 15,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.