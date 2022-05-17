The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GGT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

