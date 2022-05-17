The GDL Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 7,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

