The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is MAI Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $125,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 23,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,281.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.95. 12,421,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,976. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average is $352.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

