The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $295.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average is $352.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.