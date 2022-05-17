The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.51. 378,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

