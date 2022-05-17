The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 30th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The India Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

