The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 30th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
The India Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.
About The India Fund (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
