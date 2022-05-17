The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Acquires $202,376.50 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $140.38. 615,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Middleby by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

