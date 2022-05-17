The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

RMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $896.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

