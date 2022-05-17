The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 337,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,410. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

